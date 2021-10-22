The Queen's busy October schedule ahead of night in hospital
- Published
The Queen is back home at Windsor Castle after spending a night in hospital for some medical investigations.
The overnight hospital stay - her first in eight years - followed a busy few weeks of public engagements across the UK for the 95-year-old monarch.
Her latest engagement, a visit to Northern Ireland, was cancelled on Wednesday after doctors advised her to rest.
1 October
The Queen began the month at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she helped to plant a tree with the Prince of Wales.
The pair were promoting their campaign urging people across the UK to plant a tree ahead of the Platinum Jubilee next year. She and Prince Charles met primary school children during the event.
2 October
The following day, the Queen was more than 100 miles away in Edinburgh for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament.
It was the first time she had attended the ceremony without Prince Philip, who died this year aged 99. During her speech, she spoke of her deep affection for Scotland.
6 October
A few days later, the Queen held audiences with diplomats from Belize and Greece over video call.
The same day, she met members of the Canadian Army at Windsor Castle at an event to mark the 150th anniversary of the A and B batteries of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery. She later had a telephone call with Boris Johnson.
7 October
The Queen then travelled to London to attend the launch of the Commonwealth Games baton relay at Buckingham Palace.
It was her first major event at Buckingham Palace since the Covid pandemic began and she was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward.
12 October
A few days later she attended a church service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion.
Accompanied by the Princess Royal, she was seen using a walking stick as she arrived via the Poet's Yard entrance.
13 October
The Queen welcomed pianist Dame Imogen Cooper to Buckingham Palace, presenting her with The Queen's Medal for Music for 2019.
She also held three other audiences.
14 October
The following day, the Queen travelled to Cardiff to open the sixth term of the Senedd.
It was her first visit to Wales in five years, and she praised the spirit of the Welsh people during the pandemic.
While there, she was overheard appearing to say she was irritated by people who "talk" but "don't do" anything on climate change.
16 October
By Saturday she was back in England - attending Champions Day at Ascot racecourse in Berkshire.
18 October
The Queen held a virtual audience with the new governor-general of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro. The governor-general's role is to act as the Queen's representative in New Zealand.
19 October
On Tuesday she had two virtual audiences during the day with the Japanese ambassador and the EU ambassador.
Then in the evening she was back at Windsor Castle hosting a reception for guests attending the Global Investment Summit, including billionaire business leaders like Microsoft's Bill Gates.
The Queen is expected to lead a royal delegation to the Glasgow COP26 climate change summit in two weeks' time.