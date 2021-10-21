Covid-19: UK cases top 50,000, and fireworks in Manchester cancelled again

For the first time since July there have been more than 50,000 Covid cases recorded in the UK in one day. It comes after the prime minister urged those who become eligible for a third dose of vaccine to organise an appointment straight away. Boris Johnson also appealed to 12 to 15-years-olds to get their first vaccination, saying there were "huge quantities" available. Responding after doctors called for more restrictions, the PM said the government was "continuing with its plan". Things were much better now than a year ago, thanks to the rollout of the vaccine, he added. See who's next in line for a booster jab here. and should the government be doing more to protect the NHS?