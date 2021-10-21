Covid-19: Doctors call for Plan B, and WHO's pandemic warning

The slow supply of vaccines to poorer countries means the pandemic will go on for a year longer than it needs to - and could easily drag into 2022, according to the World Health Organization. In order to tackle this, Dr Bruce Aylward, senior leader at the organisation, appealed to wealthy countries to let pharmaceutical companies prioritise the lowest-income countries over theirs. So far fewer than 5% of Africa's population have been vaccinated, compared to 40% on most other continents. The UK is among those which have pledged vaccines to countries in need.