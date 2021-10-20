Covid-19: Javid says get jab or restrictions likely, and Morocco bans UK flights

If not enough people get vaccinated, it is more likely restrictions will be reintroduced in England, the health secretary has said. At a Downing Street press conference, Sajid Javid said he did not believe the current pressures on the NHS were unsustainable and so Plan B measures, like mandatory face coverings and working from home, would not be brought in "at this point". However he warned cases could rise to 100,000 a day. His comments follow NHS leaders calling for some restrictions to be reintroduced immediately if England is to avoid "stumbling into a winter crisis". Read more about Plan B here.