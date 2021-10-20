Covid-19: Extra Covid restrictions not needed at this point, Sajid Javid says
- Published
There is no need to introduce further Covid restrictions, the health secretary has said, as he does not believe the pressures currently faced by the NHS are unsustainable.
Sajid Javid said the government would not be implementing its Plan B for dealing with Covid "at this point".
Plan B measures include the use of face coverings and working from home.
They say the country risks "stumbling into a winter crisis".
Under the government's plan for tackling Covid in England over the winter, restrictions will only be reintroduced if the NHS comes under "unsustainable pressure".
Plan B also includes introducing mandatory Covid passports.
Mr Javid told a Downing Street news conference: "Don't get me wrong, there are huge pressures, especially in A&E, in primary care. At this point we don't believe they're unsustainable."
"If we feel at any point it's becoming unsustainable… we won't hesitate to act," he added.
Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said he expected the number of Covid patients in hospitals to continue to rise due to the high number of infections in the community.
"It undoubtedly feels exceptionally busy in the NHS and our NHS organisations are telling us that all the time," he said.