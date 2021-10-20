Queen cancels Northern Ireland visit on medical advice
- Published
The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and has "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days", Buckingham Palace says.
The 95-year-old monarch is resting at Windsor Castle but is still expected to attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow later this month.
The Queen is in "good spirits" but "disappointed" that the visit cannot go ahead, the palace said.
She was due to begin the two-day trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The nation's longest-reigning monarch has attended a series of events in recent days, hosting a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.
Earlier in the day, she held two audiences via video link, greeting the Japanese ambassador Hajime Hayashi and the EU ambassador Joao de Almeida.
On Monday, she held a virtual audience with the new governor-general of New Zealand, and at the weekend, she attended the races at Ascot.
It was revealed on Tuesday that the Queen had declined the Oldie of the Year award, from the magazine of the same name, saying: "You are only as old as you feel".
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.
"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.
"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future."
'Keep well'
The Queen had been due to arrive in Hillsborough in County Down on Wednesday afternoon and attend a centenary church service in Armagh tomorrow.
An advance team was already in Northern Ireland making preparations for the two-day visit.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, said on Twitter: "We thank Her Majesty for her good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and trust that she will keep well and benefit from a period of rest.
"It is always a joy to have Her Majesty in Royal Hillsborough and we look forward to a further visit in the near future."
The Queen first travelled to Northern Ireland in 1945, just after the end of World War Two, when she was a princess. If it had gone ahead, this week's trip would have been her 26th visit.
Royal visits to Northern Ireland during its centenary year have included the first in line to the throne, Prince Charles who went to Belfast in May, and Prince William who visited Londonderry in September.