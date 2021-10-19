Covid-19: No 10 keeping 'close eye' on rising cases, and US football coach fired over jab
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. No 10 'keeping a close eye' on rising Covid cases
Downing Street says it is "keeping a very close eye" on rising Covid cases - but it adds that cabinet ministers have not yet discussed rolling out the government's Plan B to control coronavirus in England this winter. Plan B, announced in September, involves reintroducing some measures such as compulsory face coverings. The UK has announced more than 40,000 daily cases for seven days in a row. There were also 223 Covid deaths reported today - the highest number since 9 March - although reporting lags mean Tuesday figures can be higher.
2. New mutation of Delta variant under close watch in UK
Scientists are studying a new descendant of the Delta variant of Covid in the UK to better understand how much of a threat it may pose. Delta is the UK's dominant variant, but latest official data suggests 6% of cases that have been genetically sequenced are of a new type. Tests are under way to understand how much of a threat AY.4.2 - which some are calling "Delta Plus" - may pose. Experts say it is unlikely to take off in a big way or escape current vaccines.
3. Northern Ireland to keep compulsory face masks
Wearing face coverings in crowded indoor spaces will remain a legal requirement in Northern Ireland throughout autumn and winter. It forms part of the executive's winter Covid contingency plans, outlined today. Meanwhile in Scotland, secondary school pupils must continue to wear face masks in the classroom after the Scottish government decided against lifting the measure. It said the move would allow more time for 12-15 year olds to be vaccinated.
4. US football coach axed over vaccine refusal
A top US college football coach has been fired for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Washington State University sacked Nick Rolovich, its highest-paid employee, and four of his assistants, for failing to meet a vaccine mandate. The mandate means all state workers in Washington have to be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs. Mr Rolovich, 42, who earned $3.1m (£2.25m) a year, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate.
5. 'Beachcombing art saved my life'
Care worker Dan Wakeman says he felt overwhelmed by the pandemic until he started making art. He now collects driftwood and whatever he can find along the Dorset coastline and turns it into sculptures. "I basically hit rock bottom and just needed something to bring back my joy," the 45-year-old said. "I just felt overwhelmed and quite grumpy and this has helped me express myself." Find out more about his art here.
