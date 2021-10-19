Covid-19: No 10 keeping 'close eye' on rising cases, and US football coach fired over jab

Scientists are studying a new descendant of the Delta variant of Covid in the UK to better understand how much of a threat it may pose. Delta is the UK's dominant variant, but latest official data suggests 6% of cases that have been genetically sequenced are of a new type. Tests are under way to understand how much of a threat AY.4.2 - which some are calling "Delta Plus" - may pose. Experts say it is unlikely to take off in a big way or escape current vaccines.