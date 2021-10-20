Covid-19: Call to bring back restrictions, and the cost of living dips

Coronavirus infection rates have been above 40,000 every day for the past seven days and on Tuesday the number of deaths relating to the virus was the highest since March. Although the daily figures tend to be higher on Tuesdays and deaths are well below the winter peak, the NHS Confederation, which represents health service organisations, says some Covid restrictions must be reintroduced immediately in England to avoid "stumbling into a winter crisis". The government's "keeping a very close eye on rising case rates", but there are no plans to move into Plan B. It's instead focusing on Plan A, which includes offering booster jabs and vaccinating children.