Sir David Amess death: Family visit Leigh-on-Sea church to read tributes
The family of Sir David Amess have visited the church where he was killed to see some of the many tributes left in his memory.
Sir David's widow, Julia, was comforted by family members as she read messages during the 10-minute visit to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
The family have said their hearts are shattered - but called for people to "set aside hatred" and show love.
Later, MPs will pay tribute to Sir David in Parliament.
There will be prayers and a minute's silence at 14:30 BST, after which Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead MPs in reading out tributes in the House of Commons.
A service will then be held at St Margaret's Church, next to Parliament, at which the Archbishop of Canterbury will give an address.
Sir David, 69, the Conservative MP for Southend West, had been meeting constituents when he was stabbed multiple times on Friday. A 25-year-old British man is being held under the Terrorism Act.