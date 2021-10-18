Covid-19: Enforceable vaccine passports in Scotland and university student refunds

Only people who have had two doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed into nightclubs and large events, like some football matches, as Scotland's vaccine passport scheme becomes enforceable by law from today. The Scottish government introduced the scheme at the beginning of the month but gave a 17-day grace period to give businesses time to prepare. Wales is the only other nation to have a similar scheme, Northern Ireland doesn't have a formal one and England dropped the plans but they could still be introduced under the government's winter "Plan B", if cases surge.