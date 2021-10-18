Covid-19: Enforceable vaccine passports in Scotland and university student refunds
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Vaccine passports enforceable in Scotland
Only people who have had two doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed into nightclubs and large events, like some football matches, as Scotland's vaccine passport scheme becomes enforceable by law from today. The Scottish government introduced the scheme at the beginning of the month but gave a 17-day grace period to give businesses time to prepare. Wales is the only other nation to have a similar scheme, Northern Ireland doesn't have a formal one and England dropped the plans but they could still be introduced under the government's winter "Plan B", if cases surge.
2. Refund for university students
Students should receive a refund and an apology from a university after courses were changed during the pandemic, with complaints that some content had been replaced by more general modules. Thirteen students from the University of Wales Trinity St David complained to an independent adjudicator, which upheld their concerns. The university says it's committed to providing students with the right skills for their future career.
3. More women seek homelessness help
Increasing numbers of young women are approaching homeless groups for help as a result of the pandemic. That's according to New Horizon Youth Centre in King's Cross which says the number of women who had been in touch had more than doubled since last year. The Salvation Army also says it has seen a rise in demand for beds at its women-only hostel in east London. The government says tackling rough sleeping is "an absolute priority".
4. The Covid orphans of Iran
Four-year-old Eliza and her father read and sang together, and he was always there to put her to bed. One day he started coughing, he was taken to hospital and later died of Covid aged 40. Eliza's one of more than 51,000 children in Iran who are coping with a parent dying after contracting the virus. Many people blame the scale of the death on the country's leadership, which banned US and UK-developed vaccines being imported last winter. Read more here.
5. Changing nightlife
Nightlife in New York City has changed since the pandemic began. Photographer Dina Litovsky was used to taking pictures of crowds, chaos and people on nights out in the Big Apple. But that changed and as venues closed and the streets became empty. Take a look at how life changed.
