Covid-19: Golden age for new vaccines, and UK cases remain high

Since Monday, people aged 18 and over in Wales have needed an NHS Covid pass to be able to legally attend big events or nightclubs. They show that people have either tested negative on a lateral flow test or are double jabbed against Covid. But football fans have told the BBC they expect "a mixed reaction" to Covid passes for sporting events, as the south Wales derby between Swansea and Cardiff City is played on Sunday. It will be the first time fans will be able to attend the fixture in person since January last year, with the past two being played behind closed doors.