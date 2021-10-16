New database launched to counter extremism

Of the 150 entries listed, 85 are Islamist Extremists, 10 are Jewish Extremists, nine are Christian fundamentalists, six are White Supremacists, three are Hindutva Nationalists and two are Buddhist Extremists. There are, in addition, 28 organisations of whom the largest proportion are Islamist. Only 10 of the individuals profiled and three of the organisations are based in the UK. The rest are distributed around the world but with a concentration in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.