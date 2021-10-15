Tory MP Sir David Amess dies after stabbing
- Published
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.
Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea.
They said they recovered a knife and were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.
Sir David, 69, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.
