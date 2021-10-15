Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.
Here's how the attack unfolded and what we know so far.
What happened?
The MP for Southend West was meeting constituents at a regular surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when he was stabbed several times.
Police were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12:05 BST on Friday, where they found Sir David injured.
He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.
Aerial footage showed multiple police officers outside the church and an air ambulance was seen.
Who is the suspect?
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers arrived at the scene and a knife was recovered, Essex Police said.
He is in custody and police said they were not looking for anyone else.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.
What did witnesses see?
Anthony Finch, who was working nearby, told Sky News: "We arrived to do some work on the adjacent building... and at the point when I was crossing the road I saw an upset lady on the phone saying 'you need to arrive quickly, he's still in the building.'"
He said he had seen armed police, as well as an air ambulance and police helicopter. He told LBC: "It's very odd and it's very distressing, that's for sure."
Lee Jordison, who works for a local butchers and was on the scene shortly after the stabbing, told the BBC everyone in the area was in a state of shock.
"Something like this doesn't happen - not in all the years I've been round this way."
Who was Sir David Amess?
Sir David, who was married with five children, served as an MP for 38 years, initially in Basildon from 1983, before representing Southend West from 1997.
Raised as a Roman Catholic, he was known politically as a social conservative and a prominent campaigner against abortion. He was also a committed campaigner on animal welfare issues, and supported a ban on fox hunting.
The 69-year-old was a Brexit supporter and vocal champion for the town he represented, particularly in his long-running campaign to make Southend a city.
While he was never a minister, he was a member of numerous Commons committees, including the Health and Social Care and Backbench Business Committee.
Born in Plaistow in east London in 1952, he went to school in London and taught at a school in the city. He was a recruitment consultant before becoming an MP.
He was knighted in the 2015 New Year's Honours List for political and public service.
How have people reacted?
Flags are flying at half mast at Downing Street and tributes are coming in from across the political spectrum.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "our hearts are full of shock and sadness" and that Sir David was "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".
He had a record of "passing laws to help the most vulnerable" in society and "believed passionately in this country and in its future".
"We've lost today a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague," he said.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was "devastated" and that Sir David was a "lovely, lovely man and a superb parliamentarian".
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "heartbroken", adding: "A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend."
Health Secretary Sajid Javid described him as "a great man, a great friend, and a great MP" while former Conservative prime minister David Cameron added: "This is the most devastating, horrific and tragic news.
"David Amess was a kind and thoroughly decent man - and he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet."
Former prime minister Sir John Major said: "This is truly heartbreaking news of a good and decent man who - for over 30 years - was a dedicated public servant. My heart goes out to his family."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the stabbing was "horrific and deeply shocking" while Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said it was "tragic" news and "a truly terrible day for British politics".
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "deeply saddened" at the "truly despicable and horrifying act".
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said: "In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents."
Outside of politics, Archbishop of Westminster, Vincent Nichols said Sir David's death "creates a painful loss in so many lives". He described the MP as someone who "carried out his vocation as a Catholic in public life with generosity and integrity".
And Brendan Cox, whose wife Jo Cox MP was murdered in 2016, said: "My thoughts and love are with David's family. They are all that matter now.
"This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now."