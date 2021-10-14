Covid-19: Waits worsen for A&E, and Queen praises Wales' spirit
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. GPs say plan to cut A&E waits not enough
A record number of people are waiting to start routine hospital treatment in England and A&E waiting times are also at their worst levels since records began. Ministers have unveiled a £250m emergency winter rescue package to try to boost the number of appointments held in person at GP surgeries but health leaders say this falls far short of what is required.
2. Queen praises Wales' spirit during pandemic
The Queen has praised Welsh people serving others under extremely challenging circumstances over the last 18 months during the pandemic. Speaking as she opened the sixth term of the Senedd in Cardiff, she said key workers and volunteers were "shining examples of the spirit for which the Welsh people are so renowned".
3. Will Scotland's teenagers buck the vaccination trend?
Vaccine drop-in clinics for 12-15-year-olds opened in Scotland a little over three weeks ago and more than 40% of that age group have now received at least their first dose. Vaccination of 16 and 17-year-olds is also continuing at a reasonable rate, so experts are now looking to see if Scotland's youngest teenagers end up better protected from Covid than older age groups?
4. Owners heartbroken after dogs killed over Covid
Couple Pham Minh Hung and Nguyen Thi Chi Em tested positive for Covid-19 and from their hospital beds in Vietnam "cried so much that we couldn't sleep" after learning that their 12 pet dogs had been killed over fears that the animals might spread said the virus. Their story, highlighted on social media app TikTok, has prompted a backlash within the country against those responsible.
5. Praise for creator of sensory-friendly clinic
Norfolk-based nurse Rebecca Crossley has been praised for creating a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities and autism. She devised the sensory-friendly space for patients who may find syringes, PPE and a busy, noisy clinic just too daunting. The Royal College of Nursing award has recognised her innovative work with an award.
And there's more...
So far more than two million people have had their Covid booster jabs in England but they will only be offered to certain groups of people - find out if you're in one of them.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
