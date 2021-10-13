Covid Pass problems and plaudits for teen lockdown artist
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Glitch hits NHS Covid pass
NHS Digital is investigating why the app used in England and Wales to provide proof of a person's Covid status stopped working for a time on Wednesday afternoon. Users received error messages while trying to retrieve their QR code or record of vaccination. One person tweeted NHS Digital to say the issue had made them miss a flight. The problem appeared to be fixed after a couple of hours.
2. Scottish excess deaths 30% higher than pre-pandemic average
Figures from the National Records of Scotland show the number of people dying in the nation last week was 30% higher than the average for the same week from 2015 to 2019. The increase comes at a time when deaths where Covid was mentioned in the registration have fallen for the second consecutive week. The number of deaths linked to the pandemic appears to have peaked in the week ending 27 September.
3. US airlines to defy Texas jab mandate ban
Two major US carriers, American and Southwest Airlines, have said they will not comply with an order from the governor of Texas which bans companies from requiring their employees to be vaccinated against Covid. Governor Greg Abbott believes getting jabbed should remain voluntary - despite US President Joe Biden saying staff of large companies must get vaccinated or face weekly testing. Texas-based Southwest said it would comply with the president's order "to remain compliant as a federal contractor".
4. Travel in demand as Singapore prepares to open up
Singapore has been effectively shut off from the outside world for 21 months. But from 19 October Singaporeans will be able to travel freely to a dozen countries without quarantine and with less testing - so long as they are fully vaccinated. This caused such a demand for air tickets that Singapore Airlines' website crashed. The move to open up is part of the Singapore government's strategy to live with Covid. "We should respect Covid-19, but we must not be paralysed by fear," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
5. Teen lockdown artist offered thousands for work
Fourteen-year-old Makenzy Beard from Swansea took up painting when schools closed in March 2020. A portrait of her neighbour, farmer John Tucker, went viral and she has since had interest in her work from the Middle East, US and the other parts of the UK. Three of her pieces - which were displayed in a Cardiff art gallery - have already sold with one buyer offering £10,000. But Makenzy says for now she wants to continue painting as a hobby.
And there's more...
Job vacancies are at a record high, rising to 1.1 million in the three months to September - in part due to the pandemic. We've put together a guide on how to find a new job - and who is hiring.
