Covid-19: Care staff shortages and misleading teen vaccine claims
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Care home staff shortages above pre-pandemic levels
There are more staff shortages in the care sector than before the pandemic, according to leading industry body Skills for Care. Its annual report says there are more than 100,000 jobs available with no-one to fill them - that equates to about 8.2% of posts. It was 8% before the pandemic. But it's not just the struggle to recruit staff that's an issue, employers are finding it harder to keep the staff they have, a report highlights. The government says extra funding as part of its social care reform package and a regular recruitment drive will help boost the workforce.
2. The misleading claims targeting teen vaccination
The Covid vaccine is being offered to children aged 12 to 15 years old. Before the government made the decision there were legitimate debates about whether healthy children at much lower risk should be jabbed. Alongside these, campaigners opposed to the vaccine were spreading misinformation including a fake NHS vaccine-consent letter that was sent to schools in England. What are the misleading claims? We've investigated them.
3. 'Child on parent' domestic abuse rises
"I used to think, 'will my son kill me in my sleep?'" says Lisa whose 13-year-old son became violent in lockdown last year. She's not alone. One service supporting families in Wales has seen a rise in "child on parent" domestic abuse - with children as young as five referred for help. Read more here.
4. Life expectancy falling in parts of England
Although Covid caused life expectancy to drop, research suggests it was already in decline in many areas. A new study looking at deaths in England between 2002 and 2019 found many areas in the north of England had seen a fall within the last decade. There's a 27-year gap in life expectancy for a man living in Kensington and Chelsea, compared to Blackpool. "For such declines to be seen in 'normal times' before the pandemic is alarming," says Prof Majid Ezzati, from Imperial College London which carried out the study.
5. Amusing music
"Welcome to the internet, have a look around, anything that brain of yours can think of can be found…Some better, some worse, if none of it's of interest to you, you'd be the first". Did that tickle you? It's lyrics from Bo Burnham's song Welcome To The Internet and one of comedian Phil Nichol's favourite funny songs. There's an art to them, he says, sharing other favourites and telling us why in a new podcast he came up with during lockdown. He realised there wasn't a show exploring the world of comedy songs so hatched a plan on a lockdown walk.
And there's more...
Some schools are reintroducing face coverings following a rise in coronavirus cases. Find out where they are and also remind yourself of how pupils are being kept Covid-safe.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
