Covid-19: Care staff shortages and misleading teen vaccine claims

"Welcome to the internet, have a look around, anything that brain of yours can think of can be found…Some better, some worse, if none of it's of interest to you, you'd be the first". Did that tickle you? It's lyrics from Bo Burnham's song Welcome To The Internet and one of comedian Phil Nichol's favourite funny songs. There's an art to them, he says, sharing other favourites and telling us why in a new podcast he came up with during lockdown. He realised there wasn't a show exploring the world of comedy songs so hatched a plan on a lockdown walk.