Covid: What lessons should be learnt from UK response and job vacancies soar
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Analysis: Early failures were stark - lessons must be learnt
Our health correspondent Nick Triggle considers the joint report by two committees of MPs that describes the UK's early Covid response as one of the worst ever public health failures. Nick breaks down the report's findings - including the UK's focus on flu, a lack of testing, and the trap of group think. Read his analysis here.
2. Not my job to sugarcoat advice, Sir Patrick Vallance says
Meanwhile, the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance says his job is "not to sugarcoat" reality when speaking to the PM about Covid. He said he had to give Boris Johnson and MPs the evidence - not worrying whether they would like it. In a BBC Radio 4 interview given before the MPs' report was published, he also says "you've got to go sooner than you want" when it comes to taking action.
3. UK job vacancies reach 20-year high
The number of job vacancies in the UK has hit a record high, amid a continued recovery of the jobs market from Covid. Vacancies hit 1.1 million between July and September, the Office for National Statistics said, the highest level since records began in 2001. The largest increase in vacancies was in the retail sector and in motor vehicle repair.
4. Delta variant weakening global economic recovery, says IMF
The economic recovery has weakened in most rich nations due to the impact of the Delta variant of coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund says. The fund cut its 2021 growth forecasts for advanced economies.
5. Reunited: The clubs and groups back with friends
Sports clubs and community groups had to shut during the coronavirus pandemic, stripping some people of their valued support networks. Now that these groups are able to get back together, BBC News went to a bowls club to find out how people are getting on.
