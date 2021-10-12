Queen marks Royal British Legion centenary at Westminster Abbey
By Lauren Turner
BBC News
- Published
The Queen has attended a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, of which she is patron.
She was accompanied by the Princess Royal for the Westminster Abbey event, led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend David Hoyle.
The Queen, 95, was seen using a walking stick as she arrived via the Poet's Yard entrance.
The Royal British Legion is the largest armed forces charity in the UK and organises the annual poppy appeal.
In his address, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend David Hoyle, celebrated the Royal British Legion's ability to stand "between us and the men and women who have been set apart by serving in the forces".
He said: "The legion remembers truths that some would urge us to forget. The legion speaks into our silence. The legion stitches back together our shattered experience and makes us whole."
The dean went on: "War poets have observed again and again that we cheer and clap when armies march out. Later, when the wounded are being ferried back, the cheering tends to stop. We want to move on. We always want to move on.
"I do wonder if we will really learn the lessons from this pandemic, or whether we will give in to all the voices that want to turn the page. But the legion always remembers and tells truths we must not forget."
During the service, retired Lt Gen James Bashall, the Royal British Legion's national president, took part in a rededication reaffirming the charity's commitment to its work, and Princess Anne gave a Bible reading.
Other readings were given by Gen Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, and Victoria Cross hero Colour Sgt Johnson Beharry.
The Queen had been pictured using a stick in 2003 after surgery on her right knee, but the Westminster Abbey service is thought to be the first time she has used one at a major public event.
The use of the aid, and arriving by the Poet's Yard entrance which was a shorter walk to her seat than the traditional Great West Door, are both understood to have been arranged for the Queen's comfort. Buckingham Palace did not comment.