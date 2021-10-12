Euromillions: UK's biggest ever lottery jackpot up for grabs
- Published
The UK's biggest ever lottery jackpot is up for grabs later in the Euromillions draw.
If a solo UK ticket-holder wins Tuesday's draw, he or she will scoop the maximum amount possible - €220m, working out to an estimated £184m.
The previous largest UK prize was in 2019 when an anonymous ticket-holder won the £170m Euromillions jackpot.
Ahead of the draw, Camelot's Andy Carter said he has seen a wide ange of reactions from winners over the years.
"I've seen people be sick with excitement, I've seen people resign their job on the spot, I've seen people jumping up and down,
"I've known husbands who haven't told wives and wives who haven't told husbands, I've been to homes where there's literally a party going on already," said Mr Carter, whose job it is to advise winners.
The jackpot for Euromillions - which is played in nine European countries - is currently capped at €220m, meaning that once it reaches that point it cannot roll over again and add extra prize money.
That cap was reached on Friday and the jackpot will stay at the same level for five draws unless it is won,.
But on the fifth occasion the jackpot amount must be won - even if that means sharing it among all those ticket-holders who are just one number short..
£170mBritain's richest ever lottery winner stayed anonymous after their win in October 2019.
£161mColin and Chris Weir, left, from North Ayrshire, Scotland in 2011.
£148mAdrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, in 2012.
£123mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in June 2019.
£122mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in April 2021.
The Euromillions jackpot cap rises by €10m whenever it is won somewhere in one of the nine countries. The cap was most recently raised in February this year. It can keep rising until a maximum of €250m.
Mr Carter or one of his colleagues would be among the first people to speak to any winner, to provide them with advice and put them in touch with previous winners.
"If you've won a large amount of money, the best thing you can do is go and have a cup of tea with another winner, because they're the people that will truly understand," Mr Carter said.
With £184m under their belt, a UK winner could buy a house in each of the top 10 priciest streets in the UK, including in Kensington Palace Gardens in London, where the average house price is nearly £30m.
