Covid-19: Pregnant women urged to get jab and PC could lose job for breach

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Pregnant women urged to get Covid vaccine by NHS England

Pregnant women are being urged to get the Covid vaccine, following concerns about the growing number with the virus needing the most serious treatment in critical care. Sultana Ashiq's twins were born by Caesarean section while she was in a coma with Covid - watch her story below.

2. Agony of dental waits caused by Covid backlogs

A nine-year-old girl has been left "crying in the night" after waiting nine months to have a tooth removed - as NHS England says waits are set to continue while operating theatres clear lists for conditions such as cancer after lockdown. Grace, from Leicestershire, says she doesn't know whether her treatment "is going to be weeks, months or even another year".

3. Police constable may lose job after he admits breaking Covid rules

A PC may lose his job after admitting to breaking Covid regulations in Wales. Mark Lee, 43, said he was not aware of regulations when he went for a walk with his partner 20 miles from his home on 29 December. He told his colleague he was not isolating after his positive Covid test because he had no symptoms.

4. What are the red list countries and do I need a test?

The UK's travel red list was reduced to just seven countries earlier today - meaning more people will not need to isolate in government-approved hotels on their return to the country. So what does the red list look like now and what are the current travel rules?

5. Rosen wins children's poetry award after battling Covid-19

Michael Rosen - who was placed into a medical coma as he fought Covid last year - has won the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education Poetry Award for his collection of poems about migration.

