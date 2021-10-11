Epstein: Met to take no further action after review
- Published
The Metropolitan Police will not take any further action following a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who is taking legal action in the US against the Duke of York.
Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen's son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.
Prince Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre's allegations.
In August, the Met said it would review its decision not to investigate whether Epstein committed crimes in London.
Ms Giuffre, 38, claims she was sexually assaulted by the prince at three locations - London, New York and on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.
Her case claims Prince Andrew engaged in sexual acts without Ms Giuffre's consent, including when she was 17.
In August 2019, US financier Epstein was found dead in his cell in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
The Met previously ruled out opening an investigation into Epstein, but in August Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the force would review the decision.
On Sunday, the Met said: "As a matter of procedure, MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action."
The force confirmed it had completed its review into allegations reported in June by broadcaster Channel 4 News that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.
The Met said: "We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken."
The Met added that it will continue to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.
