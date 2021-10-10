Covid-19: Two million booster jabs administered, and patient a 'cat with nine lives'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Two million Covid booster jabs given in England
It is "fantastic" that people are topping up their protection, England's chief nursing officer Ruth May has said, as more than two million Covid booster jabs have been administered. Health officials are concerned about the impact of flu and Covid circulating at the same time, with extra pressure facing health services this winter. The over-50s and people with health conditions are among those being offered a third jab, with programmes under way across the UK. Read more about what could happen this winter - Plan A or Plan B? Meanwhile, China says it has provided more than half of all the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured globally, but is this true?
2. Covid coma cancer patient 'a cat with nine lives'
"They put me into an induced coma for 11 days and it took me a week to fully wake up." Cancer patient Paul Luttrell has been called "a cat with nine lives" by doctors after making an incredible recovery after he was placed into a coma while being treated for Covid-19. Mr Luttrell has myeloma cancer and his wife was told he might never wake up. He said he is feels lucky to be alive and was worried that people might not be taking coronavirus "seriously".
3. Crowds attend one of Europe's largest fairs
One of Europe's largest travelling funfairs has reopened following a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19. Crowds attended the opening night of Hull Fair on Friday, which dates back more than 700 years. Safety measures were in place over fears this year's fair could be a "superspreader" event, according to health bosses. See pictures from the popular fair, which runs until 16 October.
4. Why these Americans refuse to be vaccinated
Get vaccinated, or lose your job. That is the message that US President Joe Biden has been urging employers tell their staff. He says he will soon bring in a mandate that requires all healthcare workers to have had the jab, and has urged states to do the same with teachers. Demonstrations in cities around the US have taken place against mandatory vaccination. This is what Americans who refuse to be vaccinated say.
5. Oh Wonder: We spent our honeymoon in a burning building
In March 2020, indie-pop duo Oh Wonder were about to set off on the biggest tour of their lives. They had booked 120 dates across four continents, and were just five dates in when everything was called off. Like many couples, lockdown exposed cracks in their relationship. Confined to the house, they poured their hearts into the album, documenting what they thought was the end of their personal and professional time together. But somehow, slowly, they began repairing their relationship through the music. Read how they overcame the strains of lockdown and the story behind their unconventional honeymoon.
