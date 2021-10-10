Covid-19: Two million booster jabs administered, and patient a 'cat with nine lives'

It is "fantastic" that people are topping up their protection, England's chief nursing officer Ruth May has said, as more than two million Covid booster jabs have been administered. Health officials are concerned about the impact of flu and Covid circulating at the same time, with extra pressure facing health services this winter. The over-50s and people with health conditions are among those being offered a third jab, with programmes under way across the UK. Read more about what could happen this winter - Plan A or Plan B? Meanwhile, China says it has provided more than half of all the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured globally, but is this true?