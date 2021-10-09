Sarah Everard: 'Walk Me Home' service to protect lone women
- Published
Plans for a phone service aimed at protecting lone women walking home have been set out by BT in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.
"Walk Me Home" would allow users to opt in to a GPS tracking system and an alert would be triggered if they do not reach their destination on time.
Users would also be able to activate the service by calling a phone number, possibly 888.
The Home Office said it had received a letter from BT about the app.
Writing in the Daily Mail, BT chief executive Philip Jansen said the cases of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she walked to meet a friend in south-east London, filled him with "outrage and disgust" and prompted his company to take action.
"Male violence is causing so many people, especially women, to live in fear," he wrote, saying that he was in a position to do something practical.
"The very existence of the 888 service should also act as a deterrent to criminals, knowing that the alarm will automatically be raised if their victim doesn't reach their destination on time, that friends and family will start ringing around and alert the police."
The service needed to be tested and required funding, Mr Jansen added.
He said he had set out the plans for the app in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel.
The Daily Mail quoted Ms Patel as saying: "This new phone line is exactly the kind of innovative scheme which would be good to get going as soon as we can. I'm now looking at it with my team and liaising with BT."
A Home Office spokesman said they will respond to Mr Jansen's letter "in due course".
"As set out in our strategy earlier this year, we need a whole of society approach to tackling Violence against Women and Girls and welcome joint working between the private sector and government."
BT has run the 999 emergency number for 84 years.
Met Police officer Wayne Couzens murdered Sarah Everard after falsely arresting her for a breach of Covid-19 guidelines as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on 3 March.
He has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
And last month more than 500 people joined a vigil held in memory of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed a few minutes' walk from her London home. A 36-year-old man has been charged with her murder.
London's Metropolitan Police announced on Friday that Baroness Louise Casey of Blackstock will lead an independent review into the force's culture and standards following Sarah Everard's murder.
It will examine the force's vetting, recruitment and training procedures, and is expected to take six months.
Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the move aimed to "make sure that the public have more confidence in us".