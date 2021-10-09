Covid-19: Europe's Covid hotspot and GP appointments not for all
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. The UK is Europe's Covid hotspot - does it matter?
The UK now has one of the highest rates of Covid infection in Europe. But why is this and does it matter? Vaccination rates, variants and the timing on lifting Covid restrictions are just some of the considerations. As we head into winter, just how worried should we be? Meanwhile, what's the 'Winter Plan' and what are the rules across the UK?
2. In-person GP appointments still not offered to all
GP appointments largely moved online in lockdown and although restrictions have eased, many are still being conducted remotely. In parts of the West, face-to-face appointments are still only possible for just over half of all patients. Yet for some GPs, their workload is busier than ever. Dr Lucy Pocock, from South Gloucestershire, said: "I got home at the end of a 12-hour day and I shed a few tears."
3. 'I lost part of myself without work'
"I couldn't even walk into a supermarket, within a few seconds it was like a barrier had come down," Colin Stubbings said. "I felt like I had lost a part of myself, like I didn't know who I was or where I fitted in society." The 53-year-old from Nottingham says a mix of severe mental health problems, including anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, left him unable to leave his house. People living with a severe mental illness are very likely to be out of work - the employment rate for the group is thought to be as low as 7%. Although a pioneering approach is meant to change that, the NHS rollout has been slower than planned - partly because of Covid.
4. Why do we talk about 'fighting' coronavirus?
Many people use language evocative of "fighting" and "battling" when someone has a serious illness, such as coronavirus. But how helpful is this? It's not possible for a patient to "fight" a virus, as if it is a visible, human adversary, it's argued - that's the job of technology and medics. And, if someone succumbs to it, does this mean they have lost their "battle"?
5. Genesis cancels UK shows over Covid cases in band
Covid has thwarted many events in the past few months, and the band Genesis' tour is another casualty. The group has postponed a final four UK dates "due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band". They did not say who had tested positive. The band said they would reschedule gigs due in Glasgow on Friday, and at the O2 in London on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
