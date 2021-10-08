Travel advice eased for another 51 countries
Britons will no longer be advised to avoid holidays in 51 destinations, including the Bahamas, Jamaica and Cameroon, the Foreign Office has said.
The change will make it easier for people visiting these locations to get travel insurance.
It follows the easing of similar travel advice for 32 locations on Wednesday.
The advice is separate to the red list of countries which require travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at their cost for 10 full days.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the latest change would allow people to "exercise personal responsibility".
The Foreign Office will lift its advice against all but essential travel for the Bahamas, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Jamaica, Martinique, Palau, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Western Sahara on Friday.
Advice for a further 42 locations will be lifted on Monday, including Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, the Seychelles, South Africa and Thailand.
Travellers should still check the Foreign Office travel advice website for entry requirements to their destination, such has proof of vaccinations and testing and quarantine rules.
The red list - set by the Department of Transport - is separate and deals with rules around inbound travel, whereas the Foreign Office travel advice is based on the assessment of the situation in the destination country.
The latest change in approach is part of a new plan to stop advising Britons to avoid all but essential travel to non-red list countries on Covid-19 grounds except in "exceptional circumstances", such as if the local healthcare system is overwhelmed.
When the Foreign Office advises against travel to a country, all but a handful of travel insurance policies are invalid.
It will continue to advise against all but essential travel for all red list countries where the risk to British nationals is deemed to be "unacceptably high".