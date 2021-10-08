Covid-19: Wales set for 'more normal' Christmas and travel joy for Novavax volunteers

The US added a disappointing 194,000 jobs in September, as the Delta variant of coronavirus continued to drag on the economy, official figures show. The unemployment rate fell from 5.2% in August to 4.8% - but with 7.7 million out of work, unemployment remained considerably higher than before the pandemic. The data was collected in mid-September, when the spread of Delta across the US was near its peak, and experts say Americans have been eating out and travelling less, as well as delaying their return to the office because of this.