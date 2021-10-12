Covid-19: MPs call early response a failure, and record bid to boost pubs

The UK's failure to do more to stop Covid spreading early in the pandemic was one of the worst ever public health failures, a joint report by two committees of MPs says. A policy of trying to achieve herd immunity led to a delay in locking down that cost lives, say the MPs from all parties. However, they also praise several "big achievements", calling the vaccination process - from research to rollout - "one of the most effective initiatives in UK history". The government says it will learn lessons from the report.