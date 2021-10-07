Travel red list cut to just seven countries
- Published
The number of countries on England's Covid travel red list will be cut from 54 to seven, the government says.
South Africa is among those coming off the red list, which requires travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at their cost for 10 full days.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes begin on Monday and "mark the next step" in opening travel.
This latest move will be seen as a boost to the airline industry and families separated during the pandemic.
