Covid-19: Red list cut to seven and booksellers hope sales boom continues

Customers of Ryanair and British Airways who say they are owed refunds because of Covid restrictions on travel could miss out after the competition regulator closed an investigation into the two airlines. Announcing the decision, the Competition and Markets Authority said there was a "lack of [legal] clarity". Instead of offering refunds, the carriers offered vouchers or rebooking. Although some flights went ahead, many customers were prevented from taking them because of restrictions. The CMA said the law needed clarifying.