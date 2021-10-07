Covid-19: End-of-furlough job cuts 'have not happened', and jabs reach Antarctica

Almost a year after it was rolled out, the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has finally reached the Antarctic. It was flown in this week to immunise the 23 staff members who've been keeping the British Rothera research station running through the polar winter. This is the most southerly dispatch yet for the jabs developed at Oxford University. Apart from some cases at a Chilean base, Antarctica has been Covid-free. The international science agencies want to keep it that way.