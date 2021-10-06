Universal credit: Tory peer issues fresh call for vote on benefit uplift end
By Mary O'Connor
BBC News
- Published
A Conservative peer has renewed her call for a House of Lords vote on the end of the £20-a-week top-up to the universal credit benefit.
Baroness Philippa Stroud said it was a "really bleak day" for families as the extra money - introduced during the pandemic - is withdrawn from Wednesday.
She said a vote would urge the government to "think again", as many argue the £20 boost should remain.
The justice secretary said the uplift was "always meant to be temporary".
Dominic Raab told BBC Breakfast that ministers wanted to "avoid the benefits and welfare trap" and "encourage people back into work" - which he said the universal credit system was designed to do.
Later, he said the £400bn the government had dedicated to helping the economy, workers and the most vulnerable was "clearly unsustainable" in the long-term.
But he said ministers continued to help jobless people find work through the £4.3bn stimulus package unveiled by the chancellor last year.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What we've done - national living wage, personal allowance, the ending of the over-reliance on cheap labour from abroad which depresses wages - is so critical to our vision for the economy."
What is universal credit?
Universal credit is a benefit for working-age people and was brought in to merge six benefits - such and income support and child tax credit - into one payment.
It can be claimed whether a person is in or out of work and is drawn by more than 5.8 million people in England, Scotland and Wales - with almost 40% of them classed as being in employment.
The benefit is made up of a standard allowance - which differs according to age and personal circumstances - plus any additional amounts that apply, such as having children, a disability or health condition that stops someone from working.
A £20-a-week increase to universal credit was brought in as a temporary measure to help those on low incomes hit financially by coronavirus lockdowns.
The extra universal credit payment works out as about £87 a month, or £1,040 a year.
For example, a single person under the age of 25 received a monthly standard allowance of £344 with the £20 booster payment. Their standard allowance will be £257.33 a month without it.
The scheme is officially due to end on Wednesday, but the exact date the money will stop being paid will vary depending on the day a person usually receives their universal credit.
Baroness Stroud, who helped design the universal credit system, told the same programme that their calculations showed the withdrawal of the uplift would push 840,000 people into poverty - including 290,000 children.
The chief executive officer of the Legatum Institute think tank added: "This is ...a really bleak day for many, many families up and down the country."
"There are people who are out of work who will move back into work, but there are also 450,000 who will move into poverty today as a result of this who have disabilities or who have children who are disabled," she said.
Baroness Stroud reiterated her call for a cross-party House of Lords vote on the decision to remove the £20-a-week uplift "that would say to the House of Commons, think again on this issue".
"Is this something we really want to do as a civilised nation? Putting our poorest people into poverty is surely not the way forward as we come out of the pandemic."
Baroness Stroud previously told the BBC's Week in Westminster programme that she intended to table an amendment to the Social Security Bill when it reached the House of Lords - but this has not yet happened.
'I had no choice'
For Nicola Flower, from Cornwall, the uplift in universal credit has helped her stay warm by paying for heating bills during her cancer treatment.
She told the BBC she has had to shield for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is still waiting for an operation.
"I had no choice but to go on it [universal credit]," she said. "It was a godsend because I wouldn't have managed otherwise. I have never been on benefits before in my life. I have always done three jobs."
Nicola, who worked as a seamstress, in a supermarket and as a cleaner, said the she knew the £20 uplift was "an extra", but added with fuel prices and gas prices rising, she could do with the money.
Campaigners and a number of MPs have called for the uplift to be made permanent to help those who are still struggling.
Earlier this week the homelessness charity Crisis warned that about 100,000 renters could face eviction when the £20 booster payment ends.
Its chief executive Jon Sparkes warned: "For many struggling renters this cut could be the final blow that forces them from their homes."
The Labour party has accused the government of being "complacent about the cost of living crisis" amid concerns over rising energy prices and the end to the uplift in universal credit.
Its shadow business secretary Ed Miliband warned the end to the booster payment risked "plunging" people into fuel poverty.
Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the shopworkers union Usdaw, said: "It is shameful that the government is removing this crucial lifeline for low-paid workers and their families; particularly as they face rising utility bills and national insurance increases, along with fuel and food shortages that are impacting the cost of living."
He urged the prime minister to "do the right thing" by cancelling the withdrawal of the universal credit uplift and "committing to reforming a social security system that doesn't provide the support working families need".