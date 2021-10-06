Covid-19: Universal credit £20 uplift ends, and 'Covid toe' explained
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Universal credit £20 uplift ends
A £20-a-week increase to universal credit, brought in to help people at the start of the Covid pandemic, is being withdrawn from Wednesday. Universal credit is a benefit claimed by more than 5.8 million people in England, Scotland and Wales - with almost 40% of them classed as being in employment. The government says higher wages, rather than taxpayer-funded benefit increases, are the better option. But these three women say the impact of the cut will be massive.
2. 'Covid toe' explained
Scientists believe they can explain why some people who catch Covid develop chilblain-like lesions on their toes and even fingers. Covid toe seems to be a side effect of the body switching into attack mode to fight off the virus - and researchers say they have pinpointed the parts of the immune system that appear to be involved. The findings, in the British Journal of Dermatology, may help with treatments to ease the symptoms. Covid toe tends to affect children and teenagers.
3. Wales approves Covid passes for clubs and events
Mandatory Covid passes in nightclubs and large events will be introduced in Wales on 11 October, after Welsh ministers won a knife-edge vote. The measures were passed with 28 politicians voting for, and 27 voting against. People going to clubs and big events will now be expected to show evidence of being fully vaccinated or having a recent negative Covid test.
4. Nike conference did not lead to community transmission
Scotland's first recognised Covid outbreak, which was traced to a Nike conference in Edinburgh, did not result in community transmission. A Public Health Scotland report found a single case among the 71 delegates led to 38 further infections, mostly among people at the conference. It was reported to Health Protection Scotland on 2 March last year, but only became public following a BBC investigation. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later hit back at suggestions that the outbreak was covered up.
5. Free concert for care homes
A concert is being live-streamed free to all UK care homes to thank staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. The London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is playing at the Forum in Bath on Thursday. The Care Quality Commission is promoting the concert, and has contacted care homes across the country to let them know it is available.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. For the latest trends in cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, check our data page or see the snapshot below.
