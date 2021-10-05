Sarah Everard murder: Inquiry launched into Wayne Couzens case
An inquiry will be launched into "systematic failures" that allowed Wayne Couzens to continue to be a police officer, Priti Patel confirmed.
The home secretary said the public "have a right to know" why Couzens remained in the Metropolitan Police despite concerns about his behaviour.
Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard while he was a serving officer, using his police warrant card.
He has since been linked to allegations of indecent exposure.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Ms Patel said: "We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.
"I can confirm today there will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again."
The Home Office said the inquiry would be in two parts, with the first examining Couzens' behaviour and establishing a definitive account of his conduct leading up to his conviction for Ms Everard's murder.
It said the second part would address specific issues, such as vetting procedures, standards, discipline and workplace behaviour.
The inquiry will initially be non-statutory "given the need to provide assurance as swiftly as possible", the Home Office said, adding it could be converted to one if required.
A statutory inquiry has the legal power to compel witnesses to give evidence, provide legal safeguards, and limit the government's control over how it operates.
A chair and the inquiry's terms of reference will be confirmed "in due course".
Couzens, 48, detained Ms Everard, 33, in March after stopping her on a street in Clapham, south London. He was sentenced to a whole-life prison term last week.