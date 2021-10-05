Sarah Everard murder: Inquiry into failures over Wayne Couzens' police career
By George Bowden
BBC News
- Published
An inquiry will be launched into "systematic failures" that allowed Wayne Couzens to continue to be a police officer, Priti Patel confirmed.
The home secretary said the public "have a right to know" why he remained in the Metropolitan Police despite concerns about his behaviour.
Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard while he was a serving officer, using his police warrant card.
He has since been linked to allegations of indecent exposure.
The Met has faced mounting questions over its policies and procedures in the wake of Ms Everard's murder.
It was revealed Couzens - who worked as an armed officer in the Met's parliamentary and diplomatic protection team - was linked to several alleged incidents of indecent exposure, including in the days before her abduction in March.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Ms Patel said: "We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.
"I can confirm today there will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again."
The Home Office said the inquiry would be in two parts, with the first examining Couzens' behaviour and establishing a definitive account of his conduct in the lead up to his conviction for Ms Everard's murder.
It said the second part would address specific issues, such as vetting procedures, standards, discipline and workplace behaviour.
The inquiry will initially be non-statutory "given the need to provide assurance as swiftly as possible", the Home Office said, adding it could be converted to one if required.
A statutory inquiry has the legal power to compel witnesses to give evidence, provide legal safeguards, and limit the government's control over how it operates.
A chairman and the inquiry's terms of reference will be confirmed "in due course".
Couzens, 48, detained Ms Everard, 33, after stopping her on a street in Clapham, south London. He was sentenced to a whole-life prison term last week.
Speaking earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not support calls to make misogyny a hate crime, saying there was "abundant" existing legislation to tackle violence against women.
He told BBC Breakfast that "widening the scope" of what you ask the police to do would just increase the problem - but recruiting and promoting more female officers would help change the culture within forces.
Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, who has rejected calls to resign, confirmed on Monday there would be an independent review into the force's standards and culture.
Speaking to the BBC, Dame Cressida said Ms Everard's murder had made "everyone in the Met furious and we depend on public trust".
"In this country policing is done by consent and undoubtedly the killing of Sarah and other events has damaged public trust," she said, adding she was determined to rebuild it."
Failure of the system?
There is an air of crisis in British policing as it faces a significant moment of reckoning.
Never have leaders felt that public trust is so low they have had to advise women to consider fleeing if they are uncomfortable when confronted by one of their own officers.
This is the aftershock of the appalling crimes of Wayne Couzens, who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard while working for the Metropolitan Police.
Despite repeated attempts to force Home Secretary Priti Patel's hand, she has very publicly backed Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick by renewing her contract last month.
But questions now confront policing - and the difficulty its chiefs and ministers are having in answering them is why the crisis feels too deep.
Was Couzens' ability to pull on the uniform a failure of the system?
Is there a wider cultural problem?
And how should police leaders and the government respond?
Labour's Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs committee, said the independent inquiry would look into the wider culture in policing.
She said she understood it would "look both at how this dangerous man was able to serve as a police officer, and into wider issues & culture within policing, as we have called for".
Ms Cooper added it was "important that it looks more widely at handling of allegations of violence against women and girls by police officers and staff".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the inquiry "must leave no stone unturned".
He added that, while "the vast majority of officers are decent and dedicated public servants, the inquiry must also address reports of widespread cultural issues".
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said making communities safer and allowing women to be able to walk home feeling safe at night was his "number one priority".
"We will transform the way the justice system treats violence against women," he added.
The Met has announced an additional 650 police officers will patrol hotspot areas in the capital, with 150 of these working in local wards as "Bobbies on the beat".
The first teams will be in place by late 2021 and all 19 groups are expected to be in place by spring 2022.