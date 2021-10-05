Covid-19: School absences rise and pets lonely as owners go back to work
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. School Covid absences rise two-thirds in fortnight
The number of pupils absent from England's state schools rose by two-thirds in the fortnight to 30 September, reaching 204,000. About 2.5% of pupils were out of school for Covid-related reasons on that day, according to Department for Education figures. Liz Lord, deputy head teacher at a high school in West Yorkshire, says the sharp rise in cases since the start of term is worrying - but disruption is limited "because we're not sending kids around the person who is ill home to self-isolate any more".
2. Sturgeon apology over Covid passport app launch
Scotland's first minister has apologised for the botched introduction of the country's vaccine passport app. The app, which allows people to show they have been double vaccinated, went live last Thursday - but many people couldn't access their records. It led to several venues not asking for proof of vaccination over the weekend. Nicola Sturgeon said the issue was to do with high levels of demand after the launch and acknowledged the "extreme frustration" it had caused.
3. Get off your Pelotons and back to work, says Dowden
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has said "people need to get off their Pelotons and back to their desks" - referring to the brand of exercise bikes. The former culture secretary said civil servants should "lead by example" by returning to the office, after a top civil servant reportedly said she preferred working from home because she could spend more time on her Peloton. A union representing civil servants said his comments were an "insult" to thousands of dedicated government workers.
4. I'm feeling 'so destroyed' by long Covid
Zoe McNulty, a 27-year-old from Londonderry, tells the BBC she feels angry and frustrated about the lack of help she has received in Northern Ireland after she developed long Covid. She says people have been left to rely on internet support groups for help, while, in contrast, long Covid clinics were opened across England in November 2020.
5. Insurers covering cost of therapy for lonely dogs
Missing your pooch now you're back at work? Well, they're probably missing you, too. In fact, analysis suggests that insurers are increasingly covering claims for treatment of distressed dogs as their owners return to work. Of an estimated 12 million dogs in the UK, about 3.2 million were acquired as puppies during the Covid crisis. Market analysts Defaqto said 44% of dog insurance policies now included full cover for behaviour, compared with 30% in February last year. It means insurers cover the cost of behavioural therapy recommended by a vet to treat an animal's emotional distress - perhaps owing to separation.
