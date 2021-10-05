Covid-19: Pandemic's effect on health programmes and car production highlighted
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Effective cut in healthy lifestyle support - charity
Funding for healthy lifestyle support - such as stop-smoking and obesity clinics - has reduced by a quarter in six years in England, research suggests. The Health Foundation says councils got £3.3bn to run these services this year - £1bn less than in 2015-16, once inflation is taken into account. The charity says such services are key, given the pandemic is likely to have worsened a situation meaning people in the poorest areas can expect to live nearly 20 fewer years in good health than those in wealthier areas.
2. September car registrations at lowest for two decades
The effect of the pandemic on the car market is revealed in trade body figures showing new car registrations fell to their lowest levels in September for more than two decades. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says it represents a 35% drop compared with the same period in September 2020. Falling car production has been blamed on an ongoing global shortage of computer chips.
3. 'I pulled out 11 teeth as no dentist was available'
The Covid pandemic has left dental practices with severe backlogs of patients needing appointments, and dentists are saying they are being forced to take on more private work to survive. BBC Look East gauges the frustration of dentists and patients alike, including Danielle Watts who - finding herself unable to get help with her receding gums - ended up pulling out 11 teeth herself.
4. Postponing Pride cost charity £2.5m in revenue
The charity that organises Manchester Pride saw its income drop by £2.5m in 2020, after the festival was moved entirely online due to Covid-19. The organisation's accounts show an 85% dip in revenue, largely due to the postponement of the in-person "celebration of LGBTQ+ life", which was replaced by a virtual event. Its annual parade, which sees floats and performers travel through the city, was cancelled for a second year in July over concerns it could not run in accordance with Covid rules.
5. Vote due on compulsory passes for events in Wales
The Senedd in Wales will vote later on whether to back compulsory Covid passes for large events and nightclubs from 11 October. Labour ministers need the support of at least one opposition member to enact the plans, which would require passes to show if someone is fully vaccinated or has recently tested negative. The Night Time Industries Association, which represents 100 venues in Wales, said venues cannot afford the extra resources and logistical challenge.
