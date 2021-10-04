Covid-19: Vaccine passports and children urged to get jabs in hotspot county
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Vaccine passports working 'well' in Scotland
Scotland's new vaccine passport app is now functioning well, says deputy first minister John Swinney, despite the nightclub industry calling it a "shambles". The scheme to allow only fully vaccinated people to attend some large events has suffered teething problems, with some in the nightclub sector calling it confusing. Many venues did not ask for proof of vaccination over the weekend because of the bugs in the app, while others reported low numbers of people with the new vaccine passport on their phones. Mr Swinney said 280,000 QR codes for the scheme had been downloaded by Sunday. But he acknowledged there was still a "very small number of cases" of people being unable to download a QR code as proof of vaccination.
2. Welsh police 'helped evict people during pandemic'
Police forces across Wales have been "assisting illegal evictions" during the pandemic, according to Shelter Cymru. The housing charity told a Senedd committee it had seen it happen in all four police force areas. The Welsh government banned evictions during the first part of the pandemic. This ended in June but landlords now have to give tenants six months' notice of eviction. The charity said it had dealt with a significant number of illegal evictions. Welsh police forces have been asked to comment.
3. Children urged to get jabs in hotspot county
Parents have been urged to allow their 12 to 15-year-olds to get a Covid jab in Northamptonshire, which has some of the highest case rates in England. In the week to 29 September, Kettering had the highest rate and Daventry the fifth highest. Corby, Northampton and Wellingborough were also in the top 20. Public health officials said positive cases in the 10 to 19-year-old age group were driving the increase, which was "not completely unexpected". Public Health Northamptonshire said it was "urging young people to get the vaccination when offered to help reduce the growing number of infections locally".
4. India to pay compensation for Covid-19 deaths
India's top court has approved the government's decision to pay 50,000 rupees (£498) as compensation for every death caused by Covid-19. The order, from the Supreme Court, follows a petition from lawyers seeking compensation under India's disaster management laws. There have been more than 447,000 coronavirus-related deaths officially recorded in India but experts believe as many as 10 times more people than that could have died during the pandemic. Justice MR Shah said the next of kin should be paid compensation within 30 days of an application being submitted.
5. Box office hopes after Bond success
The new James Bond film - Daniel Craig's last outing in the franchise - has had the highest opening weekend UK takings of any 007 movie. Many in the industry are hoping No Time to Die will kickstart the box office after cinemas had to shut their screens during the pandemic. It made £21m between Friday and Sunday, according to box office trackers Comscore. That beat Skyfall's first weekend takings of £20.2m and Spectre's £19.8m.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
The rules on international travel have been updated today, with "traffic-light" system being replaced. Here's all the latest information.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "THIS IS THE WORST INTERVIEW I EVER DID": Looking back at when Ruby Wax met Donald Trump
- THE DEEPER YOU GO, THE DARKER IT GETS: Brand new thriller Vigil starring Suranne Jones