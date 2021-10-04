Covid-19: Vaccine passports and children urged to get jabs in hotspot county

Scotland's new vaccine passport app is now functioning well, says deputy first minister John Swinney, despite the nightclub industry calling it a "shambles". The scheme to allow only fully vaccinated people to attend some large events has suffered teething problems, with some in the nightclub sector calling it confusing. Many venues did not ask for proof of vaccination over the weekend because of the bugs in the app, while others reported low numbers of people with the new vaccine passport on their phones. Mr Swinney said 280,000 QR codes for the scheme had been downloaded by Sunday. But he acknowledged there was still a "very small number of cases" of people being unable to download a QR code as proof of vaccination.