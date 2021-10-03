Covid-19: Girl's Covid death, and Scotland's passport 'teething problems'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has voiced his support for the coronavirus vaccines, saying he does not understand why some people refuse the jab. "I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom," he said. "Because if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well - but we accept that." There have been concerns about the take-up of the vaccine among players at some Premier League clubs. Meanwhile, the boss of United Airlines has defended its policy to fire staff who refuse the vaccine, telling the BBC it is "just the right thing to do".