Covid-19: Girl's Covid death, and Scotland's passport 'teething problems'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Girl dies with Covid on day she was due vaccine
A 15-year-old girl from Portsmouth has died with Covid-19 on the day she was due to be vaccinated. Jorja Halliday died on Tuesday, four days after she received a positive PCR test result. Describing her daughter, Tracey Halliday said the GCSE student was "loving", a talented kickboxer and aspiring musician. Jorja did not have any underlying health conditions, her mother said. Preliminary results after she was admitted to hospital indicated Jorja had Covid myocarditis, heart inflammation caused by the virus. Read more about which countries are vaccinating children and why.
2. Vaccine passport fix ready in 'couple of days'
The Scottish government has said that "teething problems" with the country's new Covid vaccine passport scheme should be resolved within a couple of days following criticism that it is "not fit for purpose" and reports of bugs in the app. Only full vaccinated people are allowed to attend some large events under the scheme, which officially began on Friday. There is a grace period before enforcement begins on 18 October. Here's what we know about Scotland's Covid vaccine passport.
3. Vaccine 'not a limit on freedom' - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has voiced his support for the coronavirus vaccines, saying he does not understand why some people refuse the jab. "I don't understand why that is a limitation of freedom," he said. "Because if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well - but we accept that." There have been concerns about the take-up of the vaccine among players at some Premier League clubs. Meanwhile, the boss of United Airlines has defended its policy to fire staff who refuse the vaccine, telling the BBC it is "just the right thing to do".
4. Get the jab or another job, Javid tells care staff
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that care home staff who are not prepared to get the coronavirus vaccine should seek alternative employment. From 11 November, care staff in England will be required to be fully vaccinated, unless they have an exemption. But the National Care Association has urged the government to postpone the jab deadline to allow staff more time. The sector has warned that some homes will not be able to cope if workers are forced to leave, having a knock-on effect on the NHS.
5. Couple probe charity shop WW1 bedspread mystery
Lockdowns prompted mass clear-outs of unwanted goods as people were forced to reassess just what they did - and didn't - need in their homes. But for one Welsh couple, their relationship with their local charity shop had an unexpected twist when they discovered a unique World War One bedspread. Anne and Damian Ward of Llangammarch Wells, Powys, have been trying to find out the origins of the bedspread. "We were only looking for a nice table cloth for Christmas dinner," said Anne. It has a 26m (85ft) lace circumference and displays the embroidered badges of 12 World War One regiments from across what was the British Empire.
