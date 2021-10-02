Covid-19: Vulnerable people waiting for third jab, and Wales police priorities

Foreign tourism was once the engine of Thailand's economy. But since April last year, the Southeast Asian nation has guarded its borders, imposed quarantine and piles of paperwork on all arrivals. In June, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised to reopen by October and, true to his word, it seems to have begun, although with some very modest steps. Reasons for the government's caution centre on vaccines and the number of ICU beds in the country. Meanwhile, read more about how high cases are around the rest of the world.