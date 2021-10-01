Covid-19: Infections in children rise and trial success for coronavirus pill

It's now been several weeks since children in England returned to school after the summer holidays - and the latest data suggests this has been accompanied by a steep rise in Covid infections among those aged 11 to 15. One in every 20 children of secondary school age in England is infected with the virus, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics, which cover the week to 25 September. This is the highest reported rate for this age group - or any other - since the pandemic began. A single vaccine dose is now being offered to all 12 to 17-year-olds across the UK to help keep children in school - although they are at very low risk of serious illness from the virus.