Princess Beatrice and husband name baby daughter

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi both shared an image of Sienna Elizabeth's footprints

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

The Queen's 12th great-grandchild, Princess Beatrice's first child, was born on 18 September.

Princess Beatrice tweeted the name of the newest addition to the Royal Family on Friday, along with an image of her footprints.

On Instagram, Mr Mapelli Mozzi said "these are the days I never want to forget".

Princess Beatrice wrote: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie [Mr Mapelli Mozzi's son from another relationship] is the best big brother to Sienna."

Mr Mapelli Mozzi said: "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying… that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

Sienna Elizabeth is 11th in line to the throne.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, The couple were married last year

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York.

She married property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020.

Beatrice is stepmother to Mr Mapelli Mozzi's son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

