Covid-19: Job support extension and new travel rules take effect

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Conservative Party conference speech to commit £500m to renewing job support schemes introduced as part of the pandemic response. The £2bn Kickstart Scheme - subsidising eligible jobs for young people on universal credit - will be extended to March. Programmes to help long-term unemployed people on universal credit and to pay employers £3,000 per apprentice taken on will also be extended. Labour says it will not compensate for tax rises, a raised cost of living crisis and universal credit cuts.