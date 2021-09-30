E4 sorry for broadcasting wrong Married At First Sight episode
E4 has apologised after it broadcast Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight rather than the season's finale.
The channel said the error was caused by "ongoing tech issues which we're working hard on".
It said it would provide an update when it knew when the last episode of the season would be shown.
The show "scientifically" matches couples moments before they marry. Over the following weeks they decide whether to continue their relationships.
In a statement on Twitter, E4 said: "We're aware it's yesterday's episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It's all down to our ongoing tech issues which we're working hard on. We'll update here as soon as we know more and when you'll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK."