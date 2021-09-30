Covid: Children's mental health 'at lockdown levels', and Scots vaccine passports to begin

There has been no sign of improvement in petrol supplies at independent petrol stations, industry body the Petrol Retailers Association says, adding that more than a quarter (27%) of its members' petrol stations were out of fuel today due to delivery issues. The industry body represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,300 stations. The haulage industry says an existing shortage of lorry drivers has been made worse by a number of factors, including the pandemic, Brexit, and low wages.