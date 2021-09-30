Covid: Children's mental health 'at lockdown levels', and Scots vaccine passports to begin
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Children's mental health 'has not improved'
The mental health of children and young people has not improved since last year's lockdown, with girls more affected than boys, a survey by NHS Digital suggests. It found one in six children in England had a probable mental disorder in 2021 - similar to 2020, and up from one in nine in 2017.
2. Supply issues continue amid fuel driver shortage
There has been no sign of improvement in petrol supplies at independent petrol stations, industry body the Petrol Retailers Association says, adding that more than a quarter (27%) of its members' petrol stations were out of fuel today due to delivery issues. The industry body represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,300 stations. The haulage industry says an existing shortage of lorry drivers has been made worse by a number of factors, including the pandemic, Brexit, and low wages.
3. Judge refuses to delay Scots vaccine passports
Scotland's vaccine passport scheme - which will require people to prove they've had two doses of vaccine in order to enter clubs and other large events - will start on Friday as planned after a judge refused a legal challenge from nightclubs seeking to delay it. The industry lodged a legal challenge, saying the system was "discriminatory" and "disproportionate" but Lord Burns said it was an attempt to address "legitimate issues" of the pandemic in a "balanced way".
4. Face-to-face GP visits still near lockdown levels
The rate of in-person GP consultations in England has changed little since the winter lockdown, data shows, with just 58% of patients seen face-to-face in August - the first full month following the ending of restrictions. That compares with 54% in January and over 80% before the pandemic.
5. Pandemic-postponed James Bond hits UK cinemas
The latest Bond movie has finally reached UK cinemas today after repeatedly being postponed due to the pandemic. No Time to Die is the 25th Bond movie and Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny for the third time, said she is "really hoping that it does entice people back into into cinemas and they feel comfortable doing that because it's such a special movie".
