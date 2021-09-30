Sarah Everard murder: Trust in police shaken, Met chief says
Trust in the Metropolitan Police has been "shaken" by the murder of Sarah Everard by a then-serving officer, the force's commissioner has admitted.
Dame Cressida Dick said she recognised that for some people "a precious bond of trust has been damaged" and she would do "everything in my power to ensure we learn any lessons".
She was delivering a statement after facing calls to resign.
The home secretary said she would "continue to work with" Dame Cressida.
Wayne Couzens, 48, kidnapped, raped and murdered Ms Everard, 33, in March.
He has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.