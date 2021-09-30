Sarah Everard murder: Trust in police shaken, Met chief admits
- Published
Trust in the Metropolitan Police has been "shaken" by the murder of Sarah Everard by a then-serving officer, the force's commissioner has admitted.
Dame Cressida Dick said she recognised "a precious bond of trust has been damaged" and she would ensure "any lessons" were learned from the case.
She was delivering a statement after facing calls to resign.
Labour MP Harriet Harman said women's trust in the force "will have been shattered".
Former Met chief superintendent Parm Sandhu also called for Dame Cressida to step down.
But Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would "continue to work with" with the Met chief.
Wayne Couzens, 48, kidnapped, raped and murdered Ms Everard, 33, in March. He has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
In a letter to Dame Cressida, Ms Harman, chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Human Rights and a former justice minister, wrote: "I have written to the Home Secretary to set out a number of actions which must be taken to rebuild the shattered confidence of women in the police service.
"I think it is not possible for you to lead these necessary actions in the Metropolitan Police."
Speaking outside the Old Bailey, where Couzens was sentenced, Dame Cressida said she was "absolutely sickened" by the case, adding that it had "brought shame on the Met" and "rocked" the organisation.
She said: "I absolutely know that there are those who feel that their trust in us is shaken. I recognise that for some people a precious bond of trust has been damaged."
Couzens, who had been a police officer since 2002, transferred to the Met in 2018 from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, where he had worked since 2011.
He has been sacked by the Met, but the force is still facing questions over whether chances were missed to prevent his predatory behaviour.
After Ms Everard's murder, the police watchdog announced it was probing alleged failures by the Met to investigate two indecent exposure incidents linked to Couzens in February.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is also investigating alleged failures by Kent Police to investigate a flashing incident linked to Couzens in 2015.
Ms Patel said there were "serious questions" need to be answered by the Metropolitan Police but backed Dame Cressida.
Speaking at the Home Office, the home secretary said: "There are questions, serious questions that need to be answered by the Metropolitan Police...
"From the very day that Sarah went missing, I have been, clearly, in contact with the Metropolitan Police and putting forward some questions around the conduct of the potential suspect at the time and all the requirements and checks that should have been put in place."
When asked if Dame Cressida should resign, she said: "I will continue to work with the Metropolitan Police and the commissioner to hold them to account as everybody would expect me to do."
'Close ranks'
Meanwhile, former Met chief superintendent Parm Sandhu said there was a tendency for some male police officers to "close ranks" when female officers reported misconduct.
She told BBC Radio 4's World at One: "The fear that most women police officers have got, is that when you're calling for help, you've pressed the emergency button on your radio, they [other officers] are not going to turn up and you're going to get kicked in in the street.
"So you have to be very careful and weigh which battles you can fight and which ones you can actually win."