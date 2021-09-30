Sarah Everard murder: Harriet Harman calls on Cressida Dick to resign
A senior MP has called on the Met Police commissioner to resign, after the man who murdered Sarah Everard while he was a serving officer was sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
Labour MP Harriet Harman told Dame Cressida Dick women's confidence in the police "will have been shattered".
In her letter she wrote it would not be possible for Dame Cressida to oversee the changes needed to rebuild trust.
Wayne Couzens, 48, kidnapped, raped and murdered Ms Everard, 33, in March.
The Old Bailey heard how Couzens used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to abduct Ms Everard under the guise of an arrest, as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London.
At the time of the murder, Couzens was a serving firearms officer for the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, working at diplomatic premises around central London.
He was sacked by the Met after pleading guilty.
Ms Harman, chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Human Rights and a former justice minister, is a prominent campaigner on women's rights.
She has also written to Home Secretary Priti Patel, calling for urgent changes to rebuild women's confidence in the police.
Her proposals include tougher action against officers accused of violence against women and stricter vetting of recruits.